Soccer: Benatia cuts short interview after 'racist slur'

Rome, May 8 - Juventus defender Medhi Benatia cut short a post-match interview with State broadcaster RAI after he said he heard someone say "s***ty Moroccan into his earpiece". "What stupid person is speaking?" said the 30-year-old defender, on loan from Bayern Munich, before stopping the interview after Juve's 1-1 draw with Torino Saturday. "We demand to know what happened," said the Italian champions, who are in sight of their sixth straight scudetto. RAI said they would "get to the bottom of this unfortunate incident" and voiced solidarity with the player. The incident comes a week after racist chants against Pescara's Sulley Muntari in a 1-0 defeat at Cagliari. The former Ghana international, 32, was booked for dissent after protesting to the ref and trying to have the game halted under FIGC regulations. He then received a second yellow card for walking off the pitch. Officials said they did not take action because too few fans were involved. "What happened to Muntari is execrable", said Italian Soccer Federation (FIGC) chief Carlo Tavecchio, while stressing he could not comment on the one-match ban served on Muntari because of the yellow cards. Italian Olympic Committee (CONI) chief Giovanni Malago', on the other hand, criticised the ban. "Common sense was needed, we have to change the rules," said Malago', who said "this was a typically Italian affair, adding insult to injury". Malago' and Tavecchio both called for further action to stamp out racism. The Muntari incident was not the only case of racism last weekend. Lazio were sanctioned for monkey chants against Roma's Germany defender Antonio Rudiger and Inter Milan were sanctioned for racist chanting against Napoli's Senegal defender Kalidou Koulibaly. Both clubs were sentenced to play a future game with a section of the ground closed.