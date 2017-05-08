Grillo says Macron's will be 'govt of banks'

Rome, May 8 - Anti-establishment 5-Star Movement (M5S) leader Beppe Grillo on Monday said new French President Emmanuel Macron would oversee "a government of the banks" and the "real news" from the French election was the high rate of abstention and the highest score ever for a far-right candidate. "Considering that in France the euro, globalisation and the banks haven't been able to cause disasters comparable to those perpetrated against citizens in Italy, it should be clear how heavy that 34% (for Front National candidate Marine Le Pen) is," said Grillo on his blog. In a post entitled "Macros and the French: will it be true love", Grillo said "Europe will see another government that has come out of the banks".