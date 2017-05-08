Grillo says Macron's will be 'govt of banks'

Rome
08/05/2017
Rome, May 8 - Anti-establishment 5-Star Movement (M5S) leader Beppe Grillo on Monday said new French President Emmanuel Macron would oversee "a government of the banks" and the "real news" from the French election was the high rate of abstention and the highest score ever for a far-right candidate. "Considering that in France the euro, globalisation and the banks haven't been able to cause disasters comparable to those perpetrated against citizens in Italy, it should be clear how heavy that 34% (for Front National candidate Marine Le Pen) is," said Grillo on his blog. In a post entitled "Macros and the French: will it be true love", Grillo said "Europe will see another government that has come out of the banks".
Le altre notizie
Quando le anime si sfiorano di notte
di Francesco Musolino
Perché Caravaggio venne a Messina?
di Marcello Mento
A rischio il futuro dell’internet libero?
di Fausto Cicciò
Case, nel Sud valgono tre volte meno
di Vinicio Leonetti
Il "folle" amore
di Ylenia e Alessio
di Riccardo D'Andrea
di Davide Marchetta
i più letti di oggi
Una donna rumena ha il cellulare del 78enne sparito
di Domenico Marino
Potenza del Giro? Accorinti non ci sta
di Lucio D'Amico
Quando nel 2011 Accorinti sparava a zero...
di Lucio D'Amico
«Sedotta e abbandonata da un prete». Adesso spunta anche un file audio
di Riccardo D'Andrea
Panorama mozzafiato per la Merkel
di Emanuele Cammaroto
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online