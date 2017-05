Berlusconi hails Macron, says EU must now change

Milan, May 8 - Centre-right Forza Italia (FI) leader Silvio Berlusconi on Monday hailed the election of Emmanuel Macron as new French president and said Europe "must now change". The three-time premier said that "from certain things he has said Macron clearly sees Europe must change. The Europe of my generation, of the founders, was a beacon of civilisation. Today it is above all bureaucratic and so there are Europeans who don't like it much, some who despise it, some who want it to end, some who want to leave Europe and the euro. "The Macron affair boots our will to move towards the reconstruction of Europe," said the media magnate.