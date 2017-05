113 missing in another boat wreck off Libya - IOM (2)

Rome, May 8 - At least 113 people are missing at sea after a migrant boat wreck off the coast of Libya, International Organization for Migration spokesperson Flavio Di Giacomo said Monday. Di Giacomo said rescue operations conducted by the Libyan coast guard with the help of some fishers managed to save just six men and a woman. According to the survivors, there were 120 people on board, including 30 women and nine children. The disaster comes after another 80 people died when a dinghy carrying asylum-seekers overturned off the coast of Libya after taking on water two days ago, according to testimony survivors gave Sicilian prosecutors after being taken to Pozzallo by a Danish cargo ship.