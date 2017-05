Barack Obama arrives in Milan

Milan, May 8 - Former United States President Barack Obama arrived in Milan on Monday for a two-day visit to coincide with the third edition of Seeds&Chips - The Global Food Innovation Summit at the exhibition centre in Rho. He was met by Italian air force representatives at Linate military airport before transferring to the city centre in a 14-car convoy amid tight security. Big crowds gathered to greet him at the Park Hyatt Hotel where he is staying. His programme includes a private dinner on Monday with representatives of the local business community at the Italian Institute for International Political Studies (ISPI) and possibly some sightseeing. On Tuesday he is scheduled to speak at Seeds&Chips at 2 pm local time.