Doctors, drug entrepreneurs arrested in graft probe

Rome, May 8 - Carabinieri NAS health police on Monday arrested 19 people, including doctors and pharmaceutical entrepreneurs, in a relation to a probe into alleged corruption and money laundering. A total of 75 people are under investigation and 17 companies are involved. Investigators seized around 500,000 euros in assets, along with control of two companies. Monday's operation was conducted by around 200 officers in seven regions - Emilia-Romagna, Lombardy, Piedmont, Veneto, Tuscany, Umbria and Lazio.