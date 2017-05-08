Italexit would be 'shock' for entire Eurozone – Vegas (2)

Milan
08/05/2017
Milan, May 8 - An eventual exit of Italy from the European Union would be "a shock" for the Eurozone that would "threaten its survival", Giuseppe Vegas, the president of stock-market regulator CONSOB, said on Monday. "An 'Italexit' scenario would jeopardise stability, the proper functioning of the financial system and the preservation of the market," Vegas added. He added that an initial, provisional evaluation of the application of European Central Bank bail-in rules "cannot be said to be positive". "The very rules that Europe gave itself to ensure stability have in this case shown themselves to be a factor of instability," Vegas said. "The management of crises may require timely intervention that is not compatible with the mechanisms in Frankfurt and Brussels," he added. In his annual speech to the financial market, he said that Italy must prepare itself for the tightening of the European Central Bank's monetary policy. "Inflation is gradually returning to the area of the 2% target, while in the United States a monetary increase is taking place," Vegas said. "Italy will have to prepare to face a new situation, in which it will no longer be possible to count on the external support of monetary leverage".
