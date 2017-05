Italy must prepare for monetary tightening - Vegas

Milan, May 8 - Giuseppe Vegas, the president of stock-market regulator CONSOB, said in his annual speech to the financial market Monday that Italy must prepare itself for the tightening of the European Central Bank's monetary policy. "Inflation is gradually returning to the area of the 2% target, while in the United States a monetary increase is taking place," Vegas said. "Italy will have to prepare to face a new situation, in which it will no longer be possible to count on the external support of monetary leverage".