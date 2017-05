Bail-in 'factor of instability' Vegas says

Milan, May 8 - An initial, provisional evaluation of the application of European Central Bank bail-in rules "cannot be said to be positive", Giuseppe Vegas, the president of stock-market regulator CONSOB, said on Monday. "The very rules that Europe gave itself to ensure stability have in this case shown themselves to be a factor of instability," Vegas said. "The management of crises may require timely intervention that is not compatible with the mechanisms in Frankfurt and Brussels," he added.