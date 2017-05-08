Soccer: Roma thump Milan to trim Juve's lead

Rome
08/05/2017
Rome, May 8 - AS Roma trimmed Juventus's lead at the helm of Serie A to seven points by thumping AC Milan 4-1 at the San Siro on Sunday ahead of next weekend's head-to-head between the top two. Edin Dzeko scored twice and Stephan El Shaarawy and Daniele De Rossi were also on target for Roma. Juve, who were held 1-1 by city rivals Torino on Saturday, still look set to claim their sixth consecutive league title. They need just three points from their last three games to be sure of wrapping up the championship. Napoli beat Cagliari 3-1 at home on Saturday and remain one point behind Roma in third. Fourth-placed Lazio thrashed 10-man Sampdoria 7-3 in Rome on Sunday. Seventh-placed Inter Milan's poor form continued when they lost 1-0 at Genoa.
