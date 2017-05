16-year-old girl probed for newborn's death

Trieste, May 8 - A 16-year-old girl was placed under investigation on Monday in connection with the death of a newborn baby girl found abandoned in an apartment building's garden in the northeastern city of Trieste on Sunday. The infant was admitted to intensive care after being discovered around 1.30 pm local time by a woman out walking her dogs, but died later in hospital. The suspect reportedly lives with her family in the residential complex where the baby was found.