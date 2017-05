Gentiloni welcomes Macron's election (2)

Rome, May 7 - Premier Paolo Gentiloni has welcomed Emmanuel Macron's victory in Sunday's presidential election run-off in France. "Hurray #Macron President," Gentiloni said via Twitter, adding that the outcome gave "hope" for Europe. Italian Foreign Minister Angelino Alfano also congratulated the incoming French president. "Emmanuel Macron has won," Alfano said via Twitter. "France and those who believe in Europe, in free trade, in solidarity, are celebrating. "We wait for him at the G7 (summit) in Taormina (later in May)".