Mattarella, Gentiloni congratulate Macron

Rome, May 8 - Italian President Sergio Mattarella has written to incoming French President Emmanuel Macron to congratulate him on his election victory. "Your election as president is a show of faith in the future and a signal of belonging to the ideal of continental integration," Mattarella wrote. "A particularly important signal because it comes just weeks after the summit of heads of State and government in Rome to celebrate the 60th anniversary of the treaties that founded the European Union". Premier Paolo Gentiloni also welcomed the outcome. "Hurray #Macron President," Gentiloni said via Twitter, adding that the outcome gave "hope" for Europe. Italian Foreign Minister Angelino Alfano expressed satisfaction too. "Emmanuel Macron has won," Alfano said via Twitter. "France and those who believe in Europe, in free trade, in solidarity, are celebrating. "We wait for him at the G7 (summit) in Taormina (later in May)".