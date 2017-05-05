Lazio fans admit 'hanging' Roma mannequins near Colosseum

Rome, May 5 - Lazio 'ultra' fans on Friday admitted hanging by the neck tailor's dummies dressed in the replica shirts of AS Roma players near the Colosseum but refused to apologise saying it was all part of soccer's jocular ribbing. The mannequins were found wearing the replica shirts of Daniele De Rossi, Mohamed Salah and Radja Nainggolan, hanging from an overhead walkway just across from the Colosseum, next to a placard saying "a piece of advice, no offence: sleep with the lights on". "It's all just healthy mickey-taking sparked by the Rome derby," the Irriducibili said on the Facebook page Roman Elite. "We're amazed and stunned by such obtuseness, sensationalism mixed with alarmism. We don't think we should apologise to anyone since, although it was in bad taste for some, it all comes under the longstanding healthy right to deride your footballing opponents". The fans posted shots of the mannequins on various social networks. Sports Minister Luca Lotti condemned the incident, saying "this is not sport". Rome prosecutors said they would investigate Lazio fan groups to see if charges of aggravated threats could be pressed, or if the incident was "just a prank". Lazio told ANSA they "firmly condemned" the incident, while adding that "after every derby there is mickey-taking and childish pranks." Lazio won Sunday's Serie A derby 3-1. Torino coach Sinisa Mihajlovic said that the suspected Lazio fans had "gone too far, exceeding all limits". "I'm struck by the fact that it was possible to hang up mannequins in front of the most famous monument in the world without anyone noticing," said the Serbian former Lazio defender. "And that they did so, and then filmed it. Scary things".