Italy saved Europe's honour on migrants - Juncker (2)

(ANSAmed) - FLORENCE, MAY 5 - Italy has "saved Europe's honour" on migrant rescue and reception, European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker told The State of the Union conference in Florence Friday. "So we must show solidarity with both Italy and Greece which are not responsible for their geographical position. They are where they are and we have to take that into account," he said. Premier Paolo Gentiloni thanked Juncker at the same conference later on Friday, but stressed that the EU must do more regarding the Mediterranean asylum-seeker crisis. "A serious common policy on migration is needed," Gentiloni said. "I listened from Rome to the words EU Commission President Juncker used and I thank him. "Merci Jean-Claude for saying that Italy defended the Union's honour. But if it is a question of honour, honour should be defended together".