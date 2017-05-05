Italy saved Europe's honour on migrants - Juncker (2)

05/05/2017
(ANSAmed) - FLORENCE, MAY 5 - Italy has "saved Europe's honour" on migrant rescue and reception, European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker told The State of the Union conference in Florence Friday. "So we must show solidarity with both Italy and Greece which are not responsible for their geographical position. They are where they are and we have to take that into account," he said. Premier Paolo Gentiloni thanked Juncker at the same conference later on Friday, but stressed that the EU must do more regarding the Mediterranean asylum-seeker crisis. "A serious common policy on migration is needed," Gentiloni said. "I listened from Rome to the words EU Commission President Juncker used and I thank him. "Merci Jean-Claude for saying that Italy defended the Union's honour. But if it is a question of honour, honour should be defended together".
Le altre notizie
Quando le anime si sfiorano di notte
di Francesco Musolino
Perché Caravaggio venne a Messina?
di Marcello Mento
A rischio il futuro dell’internet libero?
di Fausto Cicciò
Case, nel Sud valgono tre volte meno
di Vinicio Leonetti
Il "folle" amore
di Ylenia e Alessio
di Riccardo D'Andrea
di Davide Marchetta
i più letti di oggi
Giro d’Italia, tutto quello che c’è da sapere
di Emanuele Rigano
Scuole (e strade) chiuse, è in arrivo il Giro d’Italia
di Domenico Bertè
Giro, due svincoli chiusi il 10 maggio
di Domenico Bertè
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online