Gentiloni thanks Juncker for migrants praise

Florence, May 5 - Premier Paolo Gentiloni on Friday thanked European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker for saying Italy had saved Europe's honour with its efforts to cope with the Mediterranean asylum-seeker crisis. "A serious common policy on migration is needed," Gentiloni told The State of the Union conference in Florence. "I listened from Rome to the words EU Commission President Juncker used and I thank him. Merci Jean-Claude for saying that Italy defended the Union's honour. But if it is a question of honour, honour should be defended together".