Florence

Anti-EU drive now in minority, says Gentiloni

Premier sees 'reaction' in recent months

Anti-EU drive now in minority, says Gentiloni

Florence, May 5 - Premier Paolo Gentiloni said Friday that he was optimistic that the European Union was winning the battle of ideas against those who want it to collapse. "I think that last year was one of the most difficult for the EU - the perception of crisis was stronger," Gentiloni told the The State of the Union conference in Florence. "This crisis is certainly not over, but it is just as certain that the we must reasonably recognise that there have been signs of reaction. "I don't underestimate the persistence of positions in public opinion that continue to see the EU as the root of all evil and for some who think exiting the EU is the way to go. "But I also know that these have turned out to be minority positions in recent months. And I am confident that this will be the case over the next few days in France".

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

Giro d’Italia, tutto quello che c’è da sapere

Giro d’Italia, tutto quello che c’è da sapere

di Emanuele Rigano

Scuole (e strade) chiuse, è in arrivo il Giro d’Italia

Scuole (e strade) chiuse, è in arrivo il Giro d’Italia

di Domenico Bertè

Giustizia per Ilaria, altre due condanne

Giustizia per Ilaria,
altre due condanne

Ritrovato cadavere sulla spiaggia

Ritrovato cadavere sulla spiaggia

Giro, due svincoli chiusi il 10 maggio

Giro, due svincoli chiusi il 10 maggio

di Domenico Bertè

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33