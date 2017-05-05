Giro: Austrian Postlberger takes first pink jersey (2)

Olbia
05/05/2017
Olbia, May 5 - Austrian Lukas Postlberger won the first stage of the 2017 Giro d'Italia on Friday, a 206km ride from Alghero to Olbia in Sardinia. The victory means he is the first person to wear the pink leader jersey in the 100th edition of the world's second-biggest stage race. The Giro was hit by a pre-race doping case when two riders from the Bardiani team failed a UCI drugs test. The pair, Nicola Ruffoni and Stefano Pirazzi, were dropped by the team. The Giro runs until May 28. The 3,572km course includes six mountain top finishes and two testing time trials, Colombian climbing ace and 2014 winner Nairo Quintana goes into the race as clear favourite but last year's winner Vincenzo 'the Shark' Nibali, who also won in 2013, is fancied to retain his crown.
Le altre notizie
Quando le anime si sfiorano di notte
di Francesco Musolino
Perché Caravaggio venne a Messina?
di Marcello Mento
A rischio il futuro dell’internet libero?
di Fausto Cicciò
Case, nel Sud valgono tre volte meno
di Vinicio Leonetti
Il "folle" amore
di Ylenia e Alessio
di Riccardo D'Andrea
di Davide Marchetta
i più letti di oggi
Giro d’Italia, tutto quello che c’è da sapere
di Emanuele Rigano
Scuole (e strade) chiuse, è in arrivo il Giro d’Italia
di Domenico Bertè
Giro, due svincoli chiusi il 10 maggio
di Domenico Bertè
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online