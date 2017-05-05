Giro: Austrian Postlberger takes first pink jersey (2)

Olbia, May 5 - Austrian Lukas Postlberger won the first stage of the 2017 Giro d'Italia on Friday, a 206km ride from Alghero to Olbia in Sardinia. The victory means he is the first person to wear the pink leader jersey in the 100th edition of the world's second-biggest stage race. The Giro was hit by a pre-race doping case when two riders from the Bardiani team failed a UCI drugs test. The pair, Nicola Ruffoni and Stefano Pirazzi, were dropped by the team. The Giro runs until May 28. The 3,572km course includes six mountain top finishes and two testing time trials, Colombian climbing ace and 2014 winner Nairo Quintana goes into the race as clear favourite but last year's winner Vincenzo 'the Shark' Nibali, who also won in 2013, is fancied to retain his crown.