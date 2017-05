NGO ship carrying body of migrant killed over cap

Rome, May 5 - A ship run by the MOAS NGO for rescue operations in the Mediterranean is carrying the body of a young asylum seeker who was shot dead for refusing to give a trafficker his cap, the co-founder of the NGO said Friday. "Witnesses said that he was killed with a gun because he did not want to give his baseball cap to a trafficker," Regina Catrambone, who founded MOAS with her husband Christopher, told Radio 1. Catrambone said the Phoenix ship was also taking 394 people rescued from three boats to the Sicilian port of Catania.