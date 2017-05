Ex-Tremonti aide Milanese sentenced to 3 yrs, 6 mts

Rome, May 5 - A former member of Silvio Berlsconi's now-defunct People of Freedom (PdL) party, Marco Milanese, was found guilty of corruption on Friday in a case regarding the sale of a yacht. He was sentenced to three years, six months in jail, more than the prosecutor's request of a term of one year, six months. Milanese, former political advisor to ex-finance minister Giuilio Tremonti, was cleared of illicit MP funding in a related case.