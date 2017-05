17-yr-old admits pushing man to death, says was prank

Bari, May 17 - A 17-year-old who was detained along with a friend over the case of Giuseppe Dibello, a 77-year-old who died at Monopoli, near Bari, on Tuesday after being pushed onto seaside rocks, admitted to pushing the victim and another elder person before a preliminary investigations judge Friday, sources said. The 17-year-old's defence lawyer requested that he be released from custody and put under house arrest. He and his 15-year-old friend told the judge that they did it for a prank, not a robbery, sources said. "It was a stupid joke," the minors told the judge, according to sources.