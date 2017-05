Tax revenues up 2.4% in first quarter to 94.6 bn - ministry

Rome, May 5 - Tax revenues rose 2.4% in the first quarter of 2017 to 94.599 billion euros, 2.2 billion more than in the same period last year, the economy ministry said on Friday. It said indirect-tax revenues were up 1.7% to 52.9 billion, while indirect-tax yields amounted to almost 41.7 billion, up 3.2%. Value-added tax revenues for the first quarter stood at 24.2 billion euros, up 4.2% on the same period in 2016.