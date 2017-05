Legalise cannabis say Naples prosecutors

Naples, May 5 - A group of Naples prosecutors on Friday launched a campaign to legalise cannabis and defuse much of the drug trade. Launching 'Before (Instead of) Punishing', prosecutor Henry John Woodock said "we have to stop repression, it isn't working." National anti-mafia prosecutor Franco Roberti said the cultivation of cannabis could be legalised as long as it was "not in the hands of private individuals". photo: Woodcock