++ Lazio fans admit 'hanging' Roma mannequins ++

Rome, May 5 - Lazio 'ultra' fans on Friday admitted hanging by the neck tailor's dummies dressed in the replica shirts of AS Roma players near the Colosseum. "It's all just healthy mickey-taking sparked by the Rome derby," the Irriducibili said on the Facebook page Roman Elite. "We're amazed and stunned by such obtuseness, sensationalism mixed with alarmism. We don't think we should apologise to anyone since, although it was in bad taste for some, it all comes under the longstanding healthy right to deride your footballing opponents".