Police chief says G7 protests must be peaceful, lawful

Taormina, May 5 - Italian police chief Franco Gabrielli said Friday that people will be able to protest during this month's G7 summit in Taormina, Sicily, while stressing that demonstrations must respect the law and be peaceful. "There is absolute willingness (to allow) those who want to express dissent over the G7, but while respecting the law," Gabrielli said after a series of meetings in Taormina. "The G7 is a challenging event and the security of the participants is a duty and a commitment for us. "But we are facing it with tranquility and serenity deriving from the fact that we have done a good job and we are fielding professionalism that is up to the situation. "Protest yes - all those who want to do so are welcome. It is one of the most precious characteristics of democracy. "But if dissent gets tinged and confused with violence, I think those who, by law, are authorised to use force, should use it in an adequate and speedy way".