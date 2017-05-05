Rome

AS Roma dummies hung up near Colosseum (5)

'Sleep with the lights on' says placard

AS Roma dummies hung up near Colosseum (5)

Rome, May 5 - Italian police on Friday found tailor's dummies dressed in the replica shirts of several AS Roma players hung up in a road near the Colosseum next to a placard saying "Advice, no offence: sleep with the lights on". Police are investigating. Photos on social networks, presumably posted by the culprits who are believed to be fans of Roam's cross-town rivals Lazio, showed the mannequins wearing the replica shirts of Daniele De Rossi, Mohamed Salah and Radja Nainggolan hanging from an overhead walkway just across from the Colosseum. Sports Minister Luca Lotti condemned the incident, saying "this is not sport". Rome prosecutors said they would investigate to see if charges of aggravated threats could be pressed, or if the incident was "just a prank". Torino coach Sinisa Mihajlovic said that the suspected Lazio fans had "gone too far, exceeding all limits". "I'm struck by the fact that it was possible to hang up mannequins in front of the most famous monument in the world without anyone noticing," said the Serbian former Lazio defender. "And that they did so, and then filmed it. Scary things".

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

Giro d’Italia, tutto quello che c’è da sapere

Giro d’Italia, tutto quello che c’è da sapere

di Emanuele Rigano

Scuole (e strade) chiuse, è in arrivo il Giro d’Italia

Scuole (e strade) chiuse, è in arrivo il Giro d’Italia

di Domenico Bertè

Giustizia per Ilaria, altre due condanne

Giustizia per Ilaria,
altre due condanne

Ritrovato cadavere sulla spiaggia

Ritrovato cadavere sulla spiaggia

Giro, due svincoli chiusi il 10 maggio

Giro, due svincoli chiusi il 10 maggio

di Domenico Bertè

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33