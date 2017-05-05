AS Roma dummies hung up near Colosseum (5)

Rome, May 5 - Italian police on Friday found tailor's dummies dressed in the replica shirts of several AS Roma players hung up in a road near the Colosseum next to a placard saying "Advice, no offence: sleep with the lights on". Police are investigating. Photos on social networks, presumably posted by the culprits who are believed to be fans of Roam's cross-town rivals Lazio, showed the mannequins wearing the replica shirts of Daniele De Rossi, Mohamed Salah and Radja Nainggolan hanging from an overhead walkway just across from the Colosseum. Sports Minister Luca Lotti condemned the incident, saying "this is not sport". Rome prosecutors said they would investigate to see if charges of aggravated threats could be pressed, or if the incident was "just a prank". Torino coach Sinisa Mihajlovic said that the suspected Lazio fans had "gone too far, exceeding all limits". "I'm struck by the fact that it was possible to hang up mannequins in front of the most famous monument in the world without anyone noticing," said the Serbian former Lazio defender. "And that they did so, and then filmed it. Scary things".