'Praying mantis of Bruino' back in jail

Turin, May 5 - A woman known as "the praying mantis of Bruino' for killing her lover's wife in the town near Turin in 2010 returned to jail Friday after a two-month bout in hospital for septicemia. Maria Teresa Crivellari is set to serve out a life sentence for having her love rival, Marina Patriti, kidnapped and then killing her with a cocktail of drugs. photo: Patriti, the victim