Homes near Pomezia fire evacuated (3)

Rome
05/05/2017
Rome, May 5 - Fabio Fucci, the mayor of the town of Pomezia, south of Rome, on Friday ordered that homes and other buildings within a 100-metre radius of a huge blaze at a trash-storage site be evacuated. He also ordered the closure of two nursery-elementary schools that fell within a two-kilometre radius of the fire. Firefighters had previously told residents "not to open the windows" of their homes in a tweet, to prevent them breathing fumes from waste plastic, paper and other recycled materials. The firefighters have been combatting the blaze at the refuse-storage firm since around 8:30. The fire sent out a massive plume of black smoke over nearby roads and the Pontina highway, causing major traffic disruption. "I call on citizens to stay calm and respect the orders," Fucci said on the local council's Facebook page. "The operations to put out the fire and survey the air quality are proceeding. "(Environmental agency) ARPA is on the scene and installing equipment to test the air quality. "We will give extensive updates on all developments".
Le altre notizie
Quando le anime si sfiorano di notte
di Francesco Musolino
Perché Caravaggio venne a Messina?
di Marcello Mento
A rischio il futuro dell’internet libero?
di Fausto Cicciò
Case, nel Sud valgono tre volte meno
di Vinicio Leonetti
Il "folle" amore
di Ylenia e Alessio
di Riccardo D'Andrea
di Davide Marchetta
i più letti di oggi
Giro d’Italia, tutto quello che c’è da sapere
di Emanuele Rigano
Scuole (e strade) chiuse, è in arrivo il Giro d’Italia
di Domenico Bertè
Giro, due svincoli chiusi il 10 maggio
di Domenico Bertè
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online