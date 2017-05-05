Homes near Pomezia fire evacuated (3)

Rome, May 5 - Fabio Fucci, the mayor of the town of Pomezia, south of Rome, on Friday ordered that homes and other buildings within a 100-metre radius of a huge blaze at a trash-storage site be evacuated. He also ordered the closure of two nursery-elementary schools that fell within a two-kilometre radius of the fire. Firefighters had previously told residents "not to open the windows" of their homes in a tweet, to prevent them breathing fumes from waste plastic, paper and other recycled materials. The firefighters have been combatting the blaze at the refuse-storage firm since around 8:30. The fire sent out a massive plume of black smoke over nearby roads and the Pontina highway, causing major traffic disruption. "I call on citizens to stay calm and respect the orders," Fucci said on the local council's Facebook page. "The operations to put out the fire and survey the air quality are proceeding. "(Environmental agency) ARPA is on the scene and installing equipment to test the air quality. "We will give extensive updates on all developments".