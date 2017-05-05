Pope 'thinking of Syrians' suffering'

Vatican City, May 5 - Pope Francis said Friday that he was thinking about the suffering of people from war-torn Syria during an audience with members of the Pontifical Romanian College. "By meeting you I think of the situation in which there are so many faithful in your lands, many families who are forced to leave their homes in the face of waves of violence and suffering," the pope told those present from the Pontifical College of St Ephrem, which provides lodgings for Arabic-language student priests from all of the Oriental Catholic Churches and who are welcomed by the Pontifical Romanian College. "I want to embrace these brothers and sisters in a special way, together with their Patriarchs and Bishops".