5 Puglia arrests for drugs from Netherlands (2)

Bari, May 5 - Italian police on Friday arrested five people in Puglia on suspicion of trafficking drugs from the Netherlands. The operation, in which 12 kg of very pure cocaine was seized, enabled police to establish that the drugs were transported into Italy hidden in cars driven by Albanian citizens and, on one occasion, by a Romanian woman, judicial sources said. The drugs were stashed in cars specially prepared in the Netherlands, fitted with lead-lined false bottoms that thwarted scanners and sniffer dogs, police said.