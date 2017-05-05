Homes near Pomezia fire evacuated (2)

Rome, May 5 - Fabio Fucci, the mayor of the town of Pomezia, south of Rome, on Friday ordered that homes and other buildings within a 100-metre radius of a huge blaze at a trash-storage site be evacuated. The order was published on the local council's Facebook page. Firefighters had previously told residents "not to open the windows" of their homes in a tweet, to prevent them breathing fumes from waste plastic, paper and other recycled materials. The firefighters have been combatting the blaze at the refuse-storage firm since around 8:30. The fire sent out a massive plume of black smoke over nearby roads and the Pontina highway, causing major traffic disruption.