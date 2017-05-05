AS Roma dummies hung up near Colosseum (4)

Rome, May 5 - Italian police on Friday found tailor's dummies dressed in the replica shirts of several AS Roma players hung up in a road near the Colosseum next to a placard saying "Advice, no offence: sleep with the lights on". Police are investigating. Photos on social networks showed the mannequins wearing the replica shirts of Daniele De Rossi, Mohamed Salah and Radja Nainggolan hanging from an overhead walkway just across from the Colosseum. Sports Minister Luca Lotti condemned the incident, saying "this is not sport". Rome prosecutors said they would investigate to see if charges of aggravated threats could be pressed, or if the incident was "just a prank".