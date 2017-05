Intesa Sanpaolo posts Q1 profits of 901 mn (2)

Milan, May 5 - Italy's biggest bank by market capitalisation, Intesa Sanpaolo, on Friday posted a first-quarter net profit of 901 million euos which it said would have been 1.183 billion if contributions to the banking system had been excluded. This compared with a net profit of 806 million euros in the first quarter of 2016, the bank said. It said non-performing loans (NPLs) were 7.5 billion euros down over the last 18 months. photo: CEO Carlo Maessina