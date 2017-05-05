Metheny plays for quake-hit in Assisi

Assisi, May 5 - Pat Metheny ended his concert for the Umbrian quake-hit in Assisi Thursday night showing off a T-shirt emblazoned with the words 'I Love Norcia'. The Missouri guitarist played for two and a half hours with his new band in the 'Evening with Pat Metheny' at a packed Lyrick Theatre, stressing his links with "a very special" region and to the Perugia-based Umbria Jazz fest which has hosted him so often. The concert, which the artist said was a "gift" to Umbria Jazz, started in an unusual way, with Make Peace, a very evocative and lyrical piece he recorded in a duet with Brad Mehldau and which yesterday he played solo. Metheny went on to serve up some of the greatest hits of the Pat Metheny Group ranging from Travels to Bright Size Life. The band featured trusty drummer Antonio Sanchez - Metheny's percussionist since 2000 - who gave an impeccable performance on the more driven pieces and the more laid-back ones. The quarter also featured British pianist Gwilym Simcock and Linda Oh on bass. Before the concert Nocria Mayor Nicola Alemanno thanked everyone. "I'm sorry to speak here, at a musical evening, of our problems but every opportunity is important to say thanks to those who did not abandon us. "We will rebuild our city, more beautiful and safer than before". Backstage, Pat Metheny met a group of young people from the I Love Norcia association who thanked him in person for his generosity. Meteheny's tour continues tonight in Bari and will end next Monday in Rome.