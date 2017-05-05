1 in 4 Italians at risk of poverty - Oxfam

Rome
05/05/2017
Rome, May 5 - More than one in four people in Italy are at risk of poverty or social exclusion, Oxfam said Friday. As the economy stutters, it said, some 4.6 million people are "absolutely poor", meaning one in 13 do not have enough food, clothing, a heated home or the means to look after themselves, keep informed and educate themselves. One in 10 minors are affected, a figure that has trebled over te last 10 years, Oxfam said in its report, titled Italians, Poor People. The organisation set up in Britain 70 year ago said it was setting up community centres on the outskirts of Turin, Florence, Arezzo and Catania to help those in conditions of economic and social fragility. The campaign can be helped by sending an SMS or making a landline call to the freephone number 45528 from May 5 to 15.
