Italy to push Web tax at G7 - Padoan

Rome, May 5 - The Italian duty presidency of the Group of Seven will "do all it can to achieve concrete steps forward" on an international Web tax at the G7 summit in Taormina at the end of May, Economy Minister Pier Carlo Padoan said. He said the issue would be discussed at a G7 finance ministers' meeting in Bari next week. Padoan noted that "the positions of the G7 countries are different" but stressed there is agreement on the fact that "the issue must be addressed".