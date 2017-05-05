Rome

Parties split on legitimate defence bill

'Just as well there's the Senate' says Grasso

Parties split on legitimate defence bill

Rome, May 5 - A bill boosting the right to legitimate self defence continued to spawn disputes after its passage from the House to the Senate Thursday. The bill OKs reacting to an attack on one's premises at night or, during the day, by an intruder who has used violence, threats or deceit. But it preserves police rights to investigate whether the reaction was proportional to the attack. Rightwing parties such as the populist Northern League have slammed the bill as being too weak and allegedly only allowing people to defend themselves at night, while leaving them open to prosecution. Leftwing parties including the ruling centre-left Democratic Party have attacked the bill as giving too much license to shoot in a move that will allegedly increase gun violence. There were also internal party splits on the issue. Senate Speaker Pietro Grasso weighed into the debate Friday saying "it's just as well there is the Senate if we have to intervene on this issue". "We'll assess the alterations that are proposed."

