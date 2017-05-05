Giro: Pre-race doping case hits 100th edition

Rome, May 5 - The 100th anniversary edition of the Giro d'Italia was hit by a pre-race doping case when two riders from the Bardiani team failed a UCI drugs test. The pair, Nicola Ruffoni and Stefano Pirazzi, were dropped by the team. The Giro runs from Alghero Friday to Milan on May 28. The 3,572km course includes six mountain top finishes and two testing time trials, Colombian climbing ace and 2014 winner Nairo Quintana goes into the race as clear favourite but last year's winner Vincenzo 'the Shark' Nibali, who also won in 2013, is fancied to retain his crown.