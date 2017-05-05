Rome

Head-shaved girl who refused veil to stay at shelter (2)

Parents' appeal rejected

Head-shaved girl who refused veil to stay at shelter (2)

Rome, May 5 - A girl whose mother shaved her head because she refused to wear the Muslim veil is to stay in a shelter for children, sources said Friday. Judges said further investigations had proved the family's hostility and so their appeal was rejected. The girl, 14, was taken away from her parents in Bologna at the end of March. The girl, who was born in Bangladesh but has been in Italy for years and is studying at a middle school in the Emilian capital, has been put into the care of the local social services along with her sisters. The parents have been cited for mistreatment. The girl's teachers reported what happened to the Carabinieri police. The girl reportedly said she was irked by the veil which she habitually wore at home but was starting to take off outside. Her mother got wind of this and reportedly decided to punish her by shaving her head.

