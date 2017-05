PD catching up with M5S - poll

Rome, May 5 - The ruling centre-left Democratic Party (PD) is catching up with the anti-establishment 5-Star Movement (M5S) as Italy's top party, according to the latest weekly Ixè poll for public broadcaster RAI. The M5S edged down 0.2% to 28.2% over the week while the PD gained 0.6% to 27.9%, the poll found. The PD had long been top dog until a recent split saw the M5S overtake it. Ex-premier Matteo Renzi's party has been boosted by Sunday's primaries which saw him re-elected PD leader.