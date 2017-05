Put citizen at centre of Europe - Alfano

Florence, May 5 - The EU must try to place the citizen "at the centre of the European agenda", Foreign Minister Angelino Alfano said at The State of the Union conference in Florence's Palazzo Vecchio Friday. Saying that Italy was "proud" of its migrant rescue work in the Mediterranean, Alfano added that "Mediterranean challenges are an opportunity for common (EU) defence". He also said thjat it would be a "mistake" to consider the EU's "conquests" as "irreversible". "The challenge is to save Europe, and we are ready," he said.