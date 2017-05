Man kills woman over badmouthing parrot

Cagliari, May 4 - A man killed a neighbour because her parrot kept calling him names, police said Thursday. Unemployed 46-year-old Ignazio Frailis allegedly lay in wait for 60-year-old Maria Bonaria Contu before jumping out of bushes and stabbing her 11 times in Sardinia. Frailis was also irked by his neighbour's mistreatment of his 10 cats and three dogs, police said. But it was the parrot's badmouthing that allegedly pushed him to murder, they said.