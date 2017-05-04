Yoko Ono, Tabouret show explores conquest of liberty

Rome, May 4 - An exhibit opening Friday at Rome's French Academy in Villa Medici will showcase artworks by artist, musician and activist Yoko Ono, 84, and French artist Claire Tabouret, 35, to explore the concept of liberty from a different perspective. The show called 'One day I broke a mirror' runs through July 2 and is the second event organized as part of the 'Une' cycle of exhibits organized by the Academy's director Muriel Mayette-Holtz and curated by Chiara Parisi. Yoko Ono's installations made from 1960 through 1970, when she was part of the Fluxus avant-garde movement, will be on display alongside Tabouret's figurative paintings paying homage to women. The show creates a visual dialogue focusing on the difficult yet determined search for freedom as it is perceived by two artists from different generations. The exhibit includes 13 artworks by the Japanese multimedia artist and 40 by Tabouret, who is now based in Los Angeles, to highlight their different perspective as well as their ideological activism, organizers said. The show opens with Yoko Ono's 1966 installation 'Sky Tv' made with television sets from that period broadcasting footage filmed by cameras. It also includes 'Painting to be stepped on' (1960), a painting on which the public can walk, to be exhibited near Tabouret's 'Sitting, 2016' portraying a group of women from different cultures who are seated together in a silent, determined protest. Tabouret's 'female warriors', enveloped in a strong light blue color, play for contrast with the installations by the New York underground icon. Organizers said that Yoko Ono chose to include in the exhibit the 'Freedom' video with music by her late husband John Lennon, in which the artist is filmed as she tries to unfasten a bra - a hymn to women's rights and the fight against social obligations. Tabouret's 'Make up' portrait series is also on display along Villa Medici's staircase while outside in the garden a large-scale white chessboard by Yoko Ono pays homage to peace.