'Ndrangheta-linked narco trafficker nabbed (2)

Turin, May 4 - Italian police on Thursday arrested in Turin a member of a family of narco traffickers with links to the Calabrian 'Ndrangheta mafia. Pasquale Michael Assisi, 30, is the son of fugitive boss Nicola Assisi, 59, on the run from a 13-year sentence for drug trafficking, and the brother of Patrick, 34, believed to be hiding in South America. 'Ndrangheta controls the European cocaine market.