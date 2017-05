Pope to receive Trump May 24 - Holy See (2)

Rome, May 4 - Pope Francis will receive US President Donald Trump on Wednesday May 24 at 08:30, the Vatican press office said Thursday. Trump will also meet Secretary of State Cardinal Pietro Parolin accompanied by Msgr Paul Gallagher, Secretary for Relations with States. Trump earlier confirmed that he would be "in the Vatican in Rome" at the end of May when he comes to Italy for the G7 summit at Taormina on May 26-27.