Rome

600 mn enough for 6 mths for Alitalia says Gubitosi (3)

Tender for expressions of interest in 2 weeks

600 mn enough for 6 mths for Alitalia says Gubitosi (3)

Rome, May 4 - A 600-million-euro bridge loan from the government will be "enough" to keep Alitalia flying over the next six months, "and then we'll see," commissioner Luigi Gubitosi said Thursday. A tender inviting expressions of interest by potential buyers will be published in about two weeks, he added. "Our aim is to valorise the company," said Gubitosi, adding "an industrial relaunch is needed" "In order to find a partner we must be appealing, an efficient company, which flies, which goes well". He added that Alitalia's former management "could have done better". Gubitosi, a former director-general of State broadcaster RAI, is one of three commissioners appointed for the troubled airline, which is now in extraordinary administration. The other two are Enrico Laghi, an extraordinary commissioner for troubled steel group ILVA, and air transport expert Stefano Paleari. Gubitosi will run the company while Laghi will take care of relations with the government and legal issues. Paleari, named by the transport ministry, is an engineer, university lecturer and expert in air transport, as well as president of Human Technopole, the high-tech hub to be created at Milan's former EXPO site.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

Scuole (e strade) chiuse, è in arrivo il Giro d’Italia

Scuole (e strade) chiuse, è in arrivo il Giro d’Italia

di Domenico Bertè

Ritrovato cadavere sulla spiaggia

Ritrovato cadavere sulla spiaggia

Giro d’Italia, tutto quello che c’è da sapere

Giro d’Italia, tutto quello che c’è da sapere

di Emanuele Rigano

Giustizia per Ilaria, altre due condanne

Giustizia per Ilaria,
altre due condanne

Le poltroncine ci sono: a Maregrosso lo spettacolo più osceno!

Le poltroncine ci sono: spettacolo osceno a Maregrosso

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33