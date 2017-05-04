Trapani prosecutors to be heard on migrant-rescuing NGO

Rome
04/05/2017
Rome, May 4 - Trapani prosecutors who have opened a probe into suspected links between a migrant-rescuing NGO and human traffickers are to be heard by the Senate defence committee, the anti-establishment 5-Star Movement (M5S) said Thursday. Assistant prosecutors Ambrogio Cartosio and Andrea Tarondo will testify on their probe into the unnamed NGO which reportedly picked up migrants without getting an SOS signal or being sent into the area by the Italian Coast Guard. The M5S said: "For weeks the M5S has been attacked simply for calling to shed light on some NGOs and their action off the Libyan coast, and now this probe proves that our legitimate concerns were right".
