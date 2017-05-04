Measles admissions up 10-fold at Rome hospital in 2017 (2)

Rome, May 4 - Admissions of children with measles at Rome's Bambino Gesu Children's Hospital rose more than 10 times in the first four months of the year compared to the same period last year, the hospital's paediatric and infectious diseases chief Dr Alberto Villani told ANSA Thursday. The number of cases rose from four to 47, he said. "The fall in vaccine cover for measles," Villani said, "is leading, as expected, to an increase in cases. Of the 47 admissions, 18 had complications and more than half, 25, were children under the age of one "who therefore could not have been vaccinated". Four admissions were of babies under one month in age. Vaccinations have fallen in Italy recently due to an anti-vaccine lobby falsely linking some vaccinations to autism. The anti-establishment 5-Star Movement has disavowed past statements in support of those claims.