Soccer: Buffon slams vandals who defaced Superga site

Turin
04/05/2017
Turin, May 4 - Juventus skipper Gianluigi Buffon on Thursday slammed vandals - presumably Juve fans - who defaced the site of the 1949 plane disaster that destroyed the Grande Torino team. "They are more dead than the dead," said the Italy goalie on the 68th anniversary of the tragedy, after slogans offending the victims were found on the road up to the hill above Turin. Buffon added, ahead of Saturday's derby with Torino, that he was just as indignant when he heard the "angels" of the 1985 Heysel disaster that killed 39 being "tortured" by opposing fans. "Don't besmirch yourselves with similar crimes," said the veteran shotstopper, who stood out in Juve's 2-0 win at Monaco in a Champions League semi-final first leg Wednesday.
