Google to pay 306 mn in taxes (4)

Milan, May 4 - Google has agreed to pay the internal revenue agency 306 million euros in taxes, sources said Thursday. A Google spokesman said the deal "resolved without disputes investigations relating to the period between 2002 and 2015". He said "in addition to the taxes already paid in Italy for those years, Google will pay another 306 million euros." Of these, "over 303 million are attributed to Google Italy and less than three million to Google Ireland." The spokesman said Google "confirms its commitment towards Italy and will continue to help the country's online ecosystem grow". The internal revenue agency said "a process will be started with Google to stipulate preventive accords for the correct taxation in Italy in the future for the activities relevant to our country". It recalled that tax police acting under the instructions of Milan prosecutors conducted probes relating to the 2009-2013 period. Internal revenue chief Rossella Orlandi said the deal had been "an extraordinary operation and a basis for future ones". She said "we made a fundamental step forward, as the result of great teamwork".